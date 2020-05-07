Market cap of Everbridge Inc. [EVBG] reaches 4.91B – now what?

Everbridge Inc. [NASDAQ: EVBG] price surged by 23.75 percent to reach at $26.8. A sum of 1936458 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 669.41K shares. Everbridge Inc. shares reached a high of $140.717 and dropped to a low of $123.25 until finishing in the latest session at $139.66.

The one-year EVBG stock forecast points to a potential downside of -15.34. The average equity rating for EVBG stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Everbridge Inc. [EVBG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EVBG shares is $121.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EVBG stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Everbridge Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 10, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Everbridge Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $85 to $100, while Needham kept a Buy rating on EVBG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Everbridge Inc. is set at 7.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for EVBG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 24.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 21.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for EVBG in the course of the last twelve months was 982.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.70.

EVBG Stock Performance Analysis:

Everbridge Inc. [EVBG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.11. With this latest performance, EVBG shares gained by 31.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 107.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 78.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EVBG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.93 for Everbridge Inc. [EVBG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 110.90, while it was recorded at 116.57 for the last single week of trading, and 89.11 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Everbridge Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Everbridge Inc. [EVBG] shares currently have an operating margin of -23.24 and a Gross Margin at +63.19. Everbridge Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -26.01.

Return on Total Capital for EVBG is now -11.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.08. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -39.81, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Everbridge Inc. [EVBG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 202.29. Additionally, EVBG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 200.67, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 66.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Everbridge Inc. [EVBG] managed to generate an average of -$55,116 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.Everbridge Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

EVBG Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Everbridge Inc. posted -0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.18/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 16.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EVBG.

Everbridge Inc. [EVBG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,178 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EVBG stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 3,376,441, which is approximately 37.057% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,352,401 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $378.35 million in EVBG stocks shares; and SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P., currently with $302.48 million in EVBG stock with ownership of nearly 0.399% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Everbridge Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 154 institutional holders increased their position in Everbridge Inc. [NASDAQ:EVBG] by around 5,251,229 shares. Additionally, 105 investors decreased positions by around 3,312,527 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 28,451,716 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,015,472 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EVBG stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,606,388 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 1,145,294 shares during the same period.