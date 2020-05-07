Market cap of CoreSite Realty Corporation [COR] reaches 4.64B – now what?

CoreSite Realty Corporation [NYSE: COR] gained 1.59% on the last trading session, reaching $122.07 price per share at the time. CoreSite Realty Corporation represents 38.01 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.64 billion with the latest information. COR stock price has been found in the range of $120.755 to $125.30.

If compared to the average trading volume of 483.21K shares, COR reached a trading volume of 1681957 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about CoreSite Realty Corporation [COR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COR shares is $115.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COR stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for CoreSite Realty Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 16, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 13, 2020, representing the official price target for CoreSite Realty Corporation stock. On February 11, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for COR shares from 130 to 100.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CoreSite Realty Corporation is set at 4.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for COR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 37.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for COR in the course of the last twelve months was 291.82.

Trading performance analysis for COR stock

CoreSite Realty Corporation [COR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.95. With this latest performance, COR shares gained by 5.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.87 for CoreSite Realty Corporation [COR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 112.47, while it was recorded at 121.30 for the last single week of trading, and 114.16 for the last 200 days.

CoreSite Realty Corporation [COR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CoreSite Realty Corporation [COR] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.31 and a Gross Margin at +36.19. CoreSite Realty Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.24.

Return on Total Capital for COR is now 5.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.78. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 37.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CoreSite Realty Corporation [COR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,053.25. Additionally, COR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 91.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 79.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,036.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 89.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CoreSite Realty Corporation [COR] managed to generate an average of $163,448 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.

CoreSite Realty Corporation [COR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CoreSite Realty Corporation posted 0.53/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.54/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CoreSite Realty Corporation go to 14.95%.

An analysis of insider ownership at CoreSite Realty Corporation [COR]

There are presently around $4,231 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,426,420, which is approximately 1.836% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,670,137 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $441.0 million in COR stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $203.18 million in COR stock with ownership of nearly -3.057% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CoreSite Realty Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 212 institutional holders increased their position in CoreSite Realty Corporation [NYSE:COR] by around 2,706,102 shares. Additionally, 153 investors decreased positions by around 3,444,940 shares, while 52 investors held positions by with 29,061,493 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 35,212,535 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COR stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 830,686 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 1,008,779 shares during the same period.