Market cap of American Tower Corporation [REIT] [AMT] reaches 106.89B – now what?

American Tower Corporation (REIT) [NYSE: AMT] plunged by -$3.0 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $242.24 during the day while it closed the day at $237.26. American Tower Corporation (REIT) stock has also gained 0.19% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AMT stock has inclined by 0.37% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 12.41% and gained 3.24% year-on date.

The market cap for AMT stock reached $106.89 billion, with 450.50 million shares outstanding and 441.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.75M shares, AMT reached a trading volume of 1439741 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about American Tower Corporation [REIT] [AMT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMT shares is $267.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMT stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for American Tower Corporation (REIT) shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 28, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 07, 2020, representing the official price target for American Tower Corporation (REIT) stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Tower Corporation (REIT) is set at 10.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 28.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMT in the course of the last twelve months was 97.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

AMT stock trade performance evaluation

American Tower Corporation (REIT) [AMT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.19. With this latest performance, AMT shares gained by 0.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.97 for American Tower Corporation (REIT) [AMT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 232.80, while it was recorded at 237.27 for the last single week of trading, and 226.23 for the last 200 days.

American Tower Corporation [REIT] [AMT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Tower Corporation (REIT) [AMT] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.05 and a Gross Margin at +47.29. American Tower Corporation (REIT)’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.90.

Return on Total Capital for AMT is now 6.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.69. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 36.33, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, American Tower Corporation (REIT) [AMT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 614.40. Additionally, AMT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 86.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 72.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 546.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 76.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American Tower Corporation (REIT) [AMT] managed to generate an average of $346,131 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.American Tower Corporation (REIT)’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for American Tower Corporation (REIT) [AMT] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, American Tower Corporation (REIT) posted 0.96/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.9/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Tower Corporation (REIT) go to 20.45%.

American Tower Corporation [REIT] [AMT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $98,834 million, or 94.70% of AMT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 58,454,147, which is approximately 0.773% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 31,238,474 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.51 billion in AMT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.78 billion in AMT stock with ownership of nearly 6.802% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Tower Corporation (REIT) stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 718 institutional holders increased their position in American Tower Corporation (REIT) [NYSE:AMT] by around 18,743,549 shares. Additionally, 588 investors decreased positions by around 17,922,222 shares, while 176 investors held positions by with 374,697,104 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 411,362,875 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMT stock had 148 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,865,924 shares, while 87 institutional investors sold positions of 1,442,905 shares during the same period.