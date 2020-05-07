Market Analysts see FMC Corporation [FMC] gaining to $93. Time to buy?

FMC Corporation [NYSE: FMC] price surged by 2.77 percent to reach at $2.48. A sum of 1226397 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.16M shares. FMC Corporation shares reached a high of $93.00 and dropped to a low of $87.29 until finishing in the latest session at $91.98.

The one-year FMC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.46. The average equity rating for FMC stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on FMC Corporation [FMC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FMC shares is $103.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FMC stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for FMC Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 26, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 13, 2020, representing the official price target for FMC Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $86 to $95, while Robert W. Baird kept a Outperform rating on FMC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FMC Corporation is set at 4.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for FMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for FMC in the course of the last twelve months was 66.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

FMC Stock Performance Analysis:

FMC Corporation [FMC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.20. With this latest performance, FMC shares gained by 17.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.27 for FMC Corporation [FMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 83.39, while it was recorded at 90.59 for the last single week of trading, and 90.41 for the last 200 days.

Insight into FMC Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and FMC Corporation [FMC] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.18 and a Gross Margin at +43.20. FMC Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.70.

Return on Total Capital for FMC is now 16.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.76. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, FMC Corporation [FMC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 136.38. Additionally, FMC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 126.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, FMC Corporation [FMC] managed to generate an average of $84,250 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.FMC Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

FMC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, FMC Corporation posted 1.72/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.62/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FMC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for FMC Corporation go to 9.79%.

FMC Corporation [FMC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $10,618 million, or 94.90% of FMC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FMC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,532,747, which is approximately 0.037% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 10,667,206 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $954.72 million in FMC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $820.61 million in FMC stock with ownership of nearly 1.185% of the company’s market capitalization.

245 institutional holders increased their position in FMC Corporation [NYSE:FMC] by around 11,109,422 shares. Additionally, 287 investors decreased positions by around 9,523,874 shares, while 67 investors held positions by with 98,000,937 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 118,634,233 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FMC stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,697,496 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 678,830 shares during the same period.