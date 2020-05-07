Market Analysts see Dollar General Corporation [DG] gaining to $175. Time to buy?

Dollar General Corporation [NYSE: DG] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.55% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.51%. Over the last 12 months, DG stock rose by 42.25%. The one-year Dollar General Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.04. The average equity rating for DG stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $44.32 billion, with 254.86 million shares outstanding and 251.12 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.70M shares, DG stock reached a trading volume of 1163366 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Dollar General Corporation [DG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DG shares is $177.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DG stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Dollar General Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 30, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Dollar General Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $184 to $190, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on DG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dollar General Corporation is set at 5.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for DG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for DG in the course of the last twelve months was 39.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.10.

DG Stock Performance Analysis:

Dollar General Corporation [DG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.51. With this latest performance, DG shares gained by 2.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.77 for Dollar General Corporation [DG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 161.89, while it was recorded at 174.50 for the last single week of trading, and 156.06 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Dollar General Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dollar General Corporation [DG] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.50 and a Gross Margin at +30.59. Dollar General Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.17.

Return on Total Capital for DG is now 17.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.82. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dollar General Corporation [DG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 174.51. Additionally, DG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 160.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dollar General Corporation [DG] managed to generate an average of $11,976 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 413.19 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.45.Dollar General Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

DG Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Dollar General Corporation posted 1.48/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.39/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dollar General Corporation go to 10.89%.

Dollar General Corporation [DG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $40,927 million, or 95.70% of DG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DG stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 25,260,085, which is approximately -2.159% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 22,637,621 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.96 billion in DG stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $3.48 billion in DG stock with ownership of nearly -0.023% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dollar General Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 451 institutional holders increased their position in Dollar General Corporation [NYSE:DG] by around 18,737,953 shares. Additionally, 471 investors decreased positions by around 21,930,708 shares, while 114 investors held positions by with 193,373,533 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 234,042,194 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DG stock had 111 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,446,412 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 1,657,349 shares during the same period.