LivePerson Inc. [LPSN] fell -11.30% so far this year. What now?

LivePerson Inc. [NASDAQ: LPSN] gained 40.32% or 9.43 points to close at $32.82 with a heavy trading volume of 10453788 shares. It opened the trading session at $28.0945, the shares rose to $33.99 and dropped to $27.64, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for LPSN points out that the company has recorded -21.63% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -133.1% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.37M shares, LPSN reached to a volume of 10453788 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about LivePerson Inc. [LPSN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LPSN shares is $36.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LPSN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for LivePerson Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company raised their target price from $46 to $48. The new note on the price target was released on February 14, 2020, representing the official price target for LivePerson Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LivePerson Inc. is set at 2.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for LPSN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.43.

Trading performance analysis for LPSN stock

LivePerson Inc. [LPSN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 33.20. With this latest performance, LPSN shares gained by 45.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LPSN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.76 for LivePerson Inc. [LPSN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.10, while it was recorded at 25.10 for the last single week of trading, and 34.17 for the last 200 days.

LivePerson Inc. [LPSN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and LivePerson Inc. [LPSN] shares currently have an operating margin of -29.14 and a Gross Margin at +69.66. LivePerson Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -32.95.

Return on Total Capital for LPSN is now -32.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -37.59. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -60.18, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, LivePerson Inc. [LPSN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 133.62. Additionally, LPSN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 129.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, LivePerson Inc. [LPSN] managed to generate an average of -$71,641 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.73.LivePerson Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

LivePerson Inc. [LPSN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, LivePerson Inc. posted -0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.1/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 10.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LPSN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for LivePerson Inc. go to 30.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at LivePerson Inc. [LPSN]

There are presently around $1,510 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LPSN stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 9,185,118, which is approximately 0.669% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,107,944 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $213.03 million in LPSN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $150.01 million in LPSN stock with ownership of nearly 0.599% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in LivePerson Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 118 institutional holders increased their position in LivePerson Inc. [NASDAQ:LPSN] by around 6,456,960 shares. Additionally, 97 investors decreased positions by around 3,203,074 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 54,907,627 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 64,567,661 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LPSN stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,492,512 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 912,325 shares during the same period.