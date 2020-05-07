Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. [LCTX] Stock trading around $0.95 per share: What’s Next?

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. [AMEX: LCTX] jumped around 0.09 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $0.95 at the close of the session, up 11.05%. Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. stock is now 7.30% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LCTX Stock saw the intraday high of $1.04 and lowest of $0.89 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1.67, which means current price is +63.76% above from all time high which was touched on 02/12/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 837.60K shares, LCTX reached a trading volume of 1611746 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. [LCTX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LCTX shares is $4.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LCTX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for LCTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 42.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.20.

How has LCTX stock performed recently?

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. [LCTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.02. With this latest performance, LCTX shares gained by 21.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LCTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.48 for Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. [LCTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8177, while it was recorded at 0.8601 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9204 for the last 200 days.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. [LCTX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. [LCTX] shares currently have an operating margin of -2423.07 and a Gross Margin at -130.85. Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -792.22.

Return on Total Capital for LCTX is now -33.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.01. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.32, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. [LCTX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.58. Additionally, LCTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. [LCTX] managed to generate an average of -$212,891 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.10 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.90 and a Current Ratio set at 8.90.

Earnings analysis for Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. [LCTX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. posted 0.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.06/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 600.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LCTX.

Insider trade positions for Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. [LCTX]

There are presently around $54 million, or 42.40% of LCTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LCTX stocks are: BROADWOOD CAPITAL INC with ownership of 34,005,379, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,327,331 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.3 million in LCTX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $4.7 million in LCTX stock with ownership of nearly -0.164% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 45 institutional holders increased their position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. [AMEX:LCTX] by around 1,419,547 shares. Additionally, 34 investors decreased positions by around 2,662,182 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 59,186,750 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 63,268,479 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LCTX stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 404,257 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 1,292,464 shares during the same period.