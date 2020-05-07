Lattice Semiconductor Corporation [LSCC] Revenue clocked in at $403.30 million, up 11.55% YTD: What’s Next?

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation [NASDAQ: LSCC] gained 0.23% on the last trading session, reaching $21.35 price per share at the time. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation represents 145.48 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.11 billion with the latest information. LSCC stock price has been found in the range of $21.30 to $21.798.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.15M shares, LSCC reached a trading volume of 1001022 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Lattice Semiconductor Corporation [LSCC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LSCC shares is $23.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LSCC stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 03, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price from $23 to $25. The new note on the price target was released on December 11, 2019, representing the official price target for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation stock. On October 30, 2019, analysts increased their price target for LSCC shares from 21 to 23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is set at 1.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for LSCC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for LSCC in the course of the last twelve months was 29.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.90.

Trading performance analysis for LSCC stock

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation [LSCC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.30. With this latest performance, LSCC shares gained by 15.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 49.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LSCC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.84 for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation [LSCC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.24, while it was recorded at 21.50 for the last single week of trading, and 19.14 for the last 200 days.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation [LSCC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lattice Semiconductor Corporation [LSCC] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.76 and a Gross Margin at +55.63. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.76.

Return on Total Capital for LSCC is now 12.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.84. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.84, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lattice Semiconductor Corporation [LSCC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 52.70. Additionally, LSCC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 44.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lattice Semiconductor Corporation [LSCC] managed to generate an average of $58,224 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.65.Lattice Semiconductor Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation [LSCC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Lattice Semiconductor Corporation posted 0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.11/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 36.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LSCC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation go to 15.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Lattice Semiconductor Corporation [LSCC]

There are presently around $2,886 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LSCC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 16,054,923, which is approximately 4.942% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 12,300,376 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $262.0 million in LSCC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $222.72 million in LSCC stock with ownership of nearly 4.262% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 121 institutional holders increased their position in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation [NASDAQ:LSCC] by around 17,679,727 shares. Additionally, 135 investors decreased positions by around 13,241,763 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 104,579,970 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 135,501,460 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LSCC stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,098,778 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 3,398,692 shares during the same period.