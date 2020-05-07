JP Morgan lifts Centene Corporation [CNC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Centene Corporation [NYSE: CNC] loss -4.17% or -2.85 points to close at $65.50 with a heavy trading volume of 2847649 shares. It opened the trading session at $68.31, the shares rose to $68.3673 and dropped to $65.38, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CNC points out that the company has recorded 26.67% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -57.38% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.22M shares, CNC reached to a volume of 2847649 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Centene Corporation [CNC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNC shares is $84.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNC stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Centene Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 05, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on February 03, 2020, representing the official price target for Centene Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $84 to $103, while Bernstein kept a Outperform rating on CNC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Centene Corporation is set at 3.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.02.

Trading performance analysis for CNC stock

Centene Corporation [CNC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.01. With this latest performance, CNC shares gained by 8.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.80 for Centene Corporation [CNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 60.61, while it was recorded at 66.25 for the last single week of trading, and 56.04 for the last 200 days.

Centene Corporation [CNC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Centene Corporation [CNC] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.86. Centene Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.77.

Return on Total Capital for CNC is now 9.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.95. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.26, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Centene Corporation [CNC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 115.60. Additionally, CNC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 113.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Centene Corporation [CNC] managed to generate an average of $23,339 per employee.Centene Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Centene Corporation [CNC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Centene Corporation posted 1.34/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.23/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Centene Corporation go to 13.61%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Centene Corporation [CNC]

There are presently around $40,656 million, or 78.10% of CNC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 63,143,961, which is approximately -0.265% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 47,432,354 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.24 billion in CNC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.03 billion in CNC stock with ownership of nearly 2.069% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Centene Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 424 institutional holders increased their position in Centene Corporation [NYSE:CNC] by around 82,753,796 shares. Additionally, 421 investors decreased positions by around 53,368,908 shares, while 85 investors held positions by with 458,704,764 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 594,827,468 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNC stock had 123 new institutional investments in for a total of 23,523,283 shares, while 107 institutional investors sold positions of 7,210,719 shares during the same period.