JBG SMITH Properties [JBGS] Is Currently -2.58 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

JBG SMITH Properties [NYSE: JBGS] slipped around -0.84 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $31.75 at the close of the session, down -2.58%. JBG SMITH Properties stock is now -20.41% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. JBGS Stock saw the intraday high of $33.37 and lowest of $31.69 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 42.36, which means current price is +45.11% above from all time high which was touched on 02/18/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 767.43K shares, JBGS reached a trading volume of 1971522 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about JBG SMITH Properties [JBGS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JBGS shares is $34.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JBGS stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for JBG SMITH Properties shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on December 17, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on August 15, 2019, representing the official price target for JBG SMITH Properties stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $34, while Stifel analysts kept a Sell rating on JBGS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JBG SMITH Properties is set at 1.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for JBGS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.82.

How has JBGS stock performed recently?

JBG SMITH Properties [JBGS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.16. With this latest performance, JBGS shares gained by 7.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JBGS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.41 for JBG SMITH Properties [JBGS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.32, while it was recorded at 32.74 for the last single week of trading, and 37.79 for the last 200 days.

JBG SMITH Properties [JBGS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and JBG SMITH Properties [JBGS] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.19 and a Gross Margin at +38.19. JBG SMITH Properties’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.71.

Return on Total Capital for JBGS is now -0.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.28. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, JBG SMITH Properties [JBGS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 48.77. Additionally, JBGS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 45.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, JBG SMITH Properties [JBGS] managed to generate an average of $62,028 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.

Earnings analysis for JBG SMITH Properties [JBGS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JBGS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for JBG SMITH Properties go to 3.20%.

Insider trade positions for JBG SMITH Properties [JBGS]

There are presently around $4,027 million, or 97.80% of JBGS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JBGS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,650,832, which is approximately 0.84% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,409,317 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $437.01 million in JBGS stocks shares; and NORGES BANK, currently with $427.39 million in JBGS stock with ownership of nearly 78.817% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in JBG SMITH Properties stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 115 institutional holders increased their position in JBG SMITH Properties [NYSE:JBGS] by around 10,895,568 shares. Additionally, 116 investors decreased positions by around 10,813,170 shares, while 59 investors held positions by with 101,845,456 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 123,554,194 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JBGS stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 737,362 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 1,166,926 shares during the same period.