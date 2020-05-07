Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ICPT] Stock trading around $88.38 per share: What’s Next?

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: ICPT] gained 9.99% or 8.03 points to close at $88.38 with a heavy trading volume of 1141852 shares. It opened the trading session at $86.13, the shares rose to $91.26 and dropped to $83.86, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ICPT points out that the company has recorded 16.23% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -85.79% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 569.61K shares, ICPT reached to a volume of 1141852 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ICPT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ICPT shares is $151.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ICPT stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Chardan Capital Markets have made an estimate for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 02, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA/Merrill raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 05, 2020, representing the official price target for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $140 to $125, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on ICPT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 5.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for ICPT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 56.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.62.

Trading performance analysis for ICPT stock

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ICPT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.60. With this latest performance, ICPT shares gained by 40.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ICPT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.17 for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ICPT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 74.07, while it was recorded at 81.26 for the last single week of trading, and 81.84 for the last 200 days.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ICPT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ICPT] shares currently have an operating margin of -123.98 and a Gross Margin at +94.74. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -136.78.

Return on Total Capital for ICPT is now -63.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -70.11. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -975.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -54.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ICPT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,062.45. Additionally, ICPT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 91.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 72.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,049.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 90.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ICPT] managed to generate an average of -$591,220 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.50 and a Current Ratio set at 4.50.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ICPT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -3.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -2.52/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -20.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ICPT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. go to -8.89%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ICPT]

There are presently around $2,081 million, or 80.80% of ICPT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ICPT stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 4,858,446, which is approximately 0.115% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,296,438 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $184.52 million in ICPT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $178.86 million in ICPT stock with ownership of nearly -3.823% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 99 institutional holders increased their position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:ICPT] by around 2,705,661 shares. Additionally, 108 investors decreased positions by around 2,601,733 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 20,597,487 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,904,881 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ICPT stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 732,275 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 934,323 shares during the same period.