Insignia Systems Inc. [ISIG] moved up 9.10: Why It’s Important

Insignia Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: ISIG] closed the trading session at $0.73 on 05/06/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.66, while the highest price level was $0.9858. The stocks have a year to date performance of 0.12 percent and weekly performance of 2.12 percent. The stock has been moved at -26.13 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.53 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -9.75 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.66K shares, ISIG reached to a volume of 1208933 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Insignia Systems Inc. [ISIG]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Insignia Systems Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for ISIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.75.

ISIG stock trade performance evaluation

Insignia Systems Inc. [ISIG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.12. With this latest performance, ISIG shares dropped by -2.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ISIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.41 for Insignia Systems Inc. [ISIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7046, while it was recorded at 0.7102 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8648 for the last 200 days.

Insignia Systems Inc. [ISIG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Insignia Systems Inc. [ISIG] shares currently have an operating margin of -16.47 and a Gross Margin at +21.69. Insignia Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -22.87.

Return on Total Capital for ISIG is now -25.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -35.65. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -35.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -24.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Insignia Systems Inc. [ISIG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.27. Additionally, ISIG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Insignia Systems Inc. [ISIG] managed to generate an average of -$92,981 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.06.Insignia Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

Insignia Systems Inc. [ISIG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 29.50% of ISIG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ISIG stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 759,484, which is approximately 0.516% of the company’s market cap and around 13.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 469,005 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $314000.0 in ISIG stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $106000.0 in ISIG stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Insignia Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Insignia Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:ISIG] by around 47,937 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 78,644 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 1,493,448 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,620,029 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ISIG stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,506 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 72,124 shares during the same period.