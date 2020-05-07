Genuine Parts Company [GPC] moved down -3.19: Why It’s Important

Genuine Parts Company [NYSE: GPC] price plunged by -3.19 percent to reach at -$2.39. A sum of 1247732 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.25M shares. Genuine Parts Company shares reached a high of $76.11 and dropped to a low of $70.79 until finishing in the latest session at $72.61.

The one-year GPC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.63. The average equity rating for GPC stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Genuine Parts Company [GPC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GPC shares is $83.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GPC stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA/Merrill have made an estimate for Genuine Parts Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 08, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 01, 2020, representing the official price target for Genuine Parts Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $101 to $93, while Goldman kept a Sell rating on GPC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Genuine Parts Company is set at 3.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for GPC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for GPC in the course of the last twelve months was 71.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

GPC Stock Performance Analysis:

Genuine Parts Company [GPC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.57. With this latest performance, GPC shares gained by 8.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GPC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.27 for Genuine Parts Company [GPC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 73.84, while it was recorded at 75.54 for the last single week of trading, and 92.54 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Genuine Parts Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Genuine Parts Company [GPC] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.83 and a Gross Margin at +31.18. Genuine Parts Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.20.

Return on Total Capital for GPC is now 15.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.42. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.43, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Genuine Parts Company [GPC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 123.07. Additionally, GPC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 98.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Genuine Parts Company [GPC] managed to generate an average of $11,292 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.42.Genuine Parts Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

GPC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Genuine Parts Company posted 1.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.3/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GPC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Genuine Parts Company go to -1.90%.

Genuine Parts Company [GPC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8,726 million, or 80.50% of GPC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GPC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 17,227,257, which is approximately 0.595% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,737,942 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.03 billion in GPC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $679.82 million in GPC stock with ownership of nearly -0.518% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Genuine Parts Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 373 institutional holders increased their position in Genuine Parts Company [NYSE:GPC] by around 8,331,892 shares. Additionally, 341 investors decreased positions by around 6,511,800 shares, while 131 investors held positions by with 101,505,959 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 116,349,651 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GPC stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 732,691 shares, while 100 institutional investors sold positions of 864,459 shares during the same period.