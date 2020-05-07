For Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. [GO], Craig Hallum sees a rise to $47. What next?

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. [NASDAQ: GO] jumped around 1.69 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $36.14 at the close of the session, up 4.91%. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. stock is now 11.37% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GO Stock saw the intraday high of $36.62 and lowest of $34.57 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 47.57, which means current price is +28.57% above from all time high which was touched on 04/07/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.36M shares, GO reached a trading volume of 1415175 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. [GO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GO shares is $42.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GO stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 29, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA/Merrill raised their target price from $37 to $40. The new note on the price target was released on August 14, 2019, representing the official price target for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on GO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. is set at 1.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for GO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for GO in the course of the last twelve months was 101.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

How has GO stock performed recently?

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. [GO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.51. With this latest performance, GO shares dropped by -2.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.76% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.87 for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. [GO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.48, while it was recorded at 34.02 for the last single week of trading, and 34.28 for the last 200 days.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. [GO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. [GO] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.69 and a Gross Margin at +28.88. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.60.

Return on Total Capital for GO is now 4.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.99. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. [GO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 168.23. Additionally, GO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 163.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. [GO] managed to generate an average of $18,204 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 301.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.32.Grocery Outlet Holding Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. [GO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. go to 9.86%.

Insider trade positions for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. [GO]

There are presently around $2,867 million, or 44.60% of GO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GO stocks are: H&F CORPORATE INVESTORS VII, LTD. with ownership of 42,361,893, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 4,876,455 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $167.99 million in GO stocks shares; and ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P., currently with $126.67 million in GO stock with ownership of nearly 106.811% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 108 institutional holders increased their position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. [NASDAQ:GO] by around 64,197,686 shares. Additionally, 46 investors decreased positions by around 1,492,817 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 17,543,361 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 83,233,864 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GO stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 46,046,784 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 894,169 shares during the same period.