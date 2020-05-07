For Fortinet Inc. [FTNT], Evercore ISI sees a rise to $128. What next?

Fortinet Inc. [NASDAQ: FTNT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.67% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.71%. Over the last 12 months, FTNT stock rose by 36.29%. The one-year Fortinet Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.13. The average equity rating for FTNT stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $18.55 billion, with 166.47 million shares outstanding and 134.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.30M shares, FTNT stock reached a trading volume of 1712404 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Fortinet Inc. [FTNT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FTNT shares is $118.74 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FTNT stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Fortinet Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 04, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Fortinet Inc. stock. On February 07, 2020, analysts increased their price target for FTNT shares from 120 to 133.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fortinet Inc. is set at 4.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for FTNT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for FTNT in the course of the last twelve months was 25.92 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

FTNT Stock Performance Analysis:

Fortinet Inc. [FTNT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.71. With this latest performance, FTNT shares gained by 3.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 36.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FTNT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.22 for Fortinet Inc. [FTNT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 99.94, while it was recorded at 107.56 for the last single week of trading, and 96.37 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Fortinet Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fortinet Inc. [FTNT] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.96 and a Gross Margin at +76.38. Fortinet Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.14.

Return on Total Capital for FTNT is now 28.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 27.64. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.00, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fortinet Inc. [FTNT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.49. Additionally, FTNT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.19. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fortinet Inc. [FTNT] managed to generate an average of $46,103 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.62.Fortinet Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

FTNT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Fortinet Inc. posted 0.46/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.39/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 17.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FTNT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fortinet Inc. go to 16.78%.

Fortinet Inc. [FTNT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $13,621 million, or 78.80% of FTNT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FTNT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 17,388,254, which is approximately -0.018% of the company’s market cap and around 11.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,184,107 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.21 billion in FTNT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $629.02 million in FTNT stock with ownership of nearly -0.865% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fortinet Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 274 institutional holders increased their position in Fortinet Inc. [NASDAQ:FTNT] by around 16,387,611 shares. Additionally, 317 investors decreased positions by around 12,033,360 shares, while 88 investors held positions by with 97,051,643 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 125,472,614 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FTNT stock had 87 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,147,167 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 1,824,291 shares during the same period.