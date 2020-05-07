Friday, May 8, 2020
For Church & Dwight Co. Inc. [CHD], JP Morgan sees a drop to $65. What next?

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. [NYSE: CHD] loss -2.15% on the last trading session, reaching $71.85 price per share at the time. Church & Dwight Co. Inc. represents 245.60 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $17.65 billion with the latest information. CHD stock price has been found in the range of $71.77 to $73.80.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.97M shares, CHD reached a trading volume of 1169456 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Church & Dwight Co. Inc. [CHD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHD shares is $75.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHD stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Church & Dwight Co. Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 10, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on November 01, 2019, representing the official price target for Church & Dwight Co. Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $83, while BofA/Merrill analysts kept a Buy rating on CHD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Church & Dwight Co. Inc. is set at 2.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for CHD in the course of the last twelve months was 26.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for CHD stock

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. [CHD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.09. With this latest performance, CHD shares gained by 4.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.41 for Church & Dwight Co. Inc. [CHD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 69.01, while it was recorded at 71.68 for the last single week of trading, and 72.13 for the last 200 days.

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. [CHD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Church & Dwight Co. Inc. [CHD] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.52 and a Gross Margin at +43.45. Church & Dwight Co. Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.13.

Return on Total Capital for CHD is now 18.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.35. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Church & Dwight Co. Inc. [CHD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 83.35. Additionally, CHD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 73.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Church & Dwight Co. Inc. [CHD] managed to generate an average of $128,313 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.68.Church & Dwight Co. Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. [CHD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Church & Dwight Co. Inc. posted 0.57/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.52/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CHD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Church & Dwight Co. Inc. go to 7.90%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Church & Dwight Co. Inc. [CHD]

There are presently around $14,842 million, or 86.80% of CHD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 29,744,921, which is approximately 0.471% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,208,383 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.48 billion in CHD stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $990.77 million in CHD stock with ownership of nearly 69.875% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Church & Dwight Co. Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 340 institutional holders increased their position in Church & Dwight Co. Inc. [NYSE:CHD] by around 19,727,880 shares. Additionally, 426 investors decreased positions by around 18,982,737 shares, while 129 investors held positions by with 163,407,628 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 202,118,245 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHD stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,118,291 shares, while 86 institutional investors sold positions of 3,055,732 shares during the same period.

