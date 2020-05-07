First Solar Inc. [FSLR] is -22.94% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

First Solar Inc. [NASDAQ: FSLR] gained 0.05% or 0.02 points to close at $43.12 with a heavy trading volume of 1156978 shares. It opened the trading session at $43.58, the shares rose to $44.60 and dropped to $43.07, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FSLR points out that the company has recorded -18.73% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -51.46% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.89M shares, FSLR reached to a volume of 1156978 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about First Solar Inc. [FSLR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FSLR shares is $57.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FSLR stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA/Merrill have made an estimate for First Solar Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 31, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on February 24, 2020, representing the official price target for First Solar Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $54, while BofA/Merrill analysts kept a Underperform rating on FSLR stock. On February 21, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for FSLR shares from 75 to 60.

The Average True Range (ATR) for First Solar Inc. is set at 2.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for FSLR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 19.50.

Trading performance analysis for FSLR stock

First Solar Inc. [FSLR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.33. With this latest performance, FSLR shares gained by 17.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FSLR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.00 for First Solar Inc. [FSLR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.40, while it was recorded at 43.12 for the last single week of trading, and 52.92 for the last 200 days.

First Solar Inc. [FSLR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and First Solar Inc. [FSLR] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.02 and a Gross Margin at +17.88. First Solar Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.75.

Return on Total Capital for FSLR is now 4.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.03. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, First Solar Inc. [FSLR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.68. Additionally, FSLR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.92. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, First Solar Inc. [FSLR] managed to generate an average of -$17,414 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.42.First Solar Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

First Solar Inc. [FSLR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, First Solar Inc. posted -0.64/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.14/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -357.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FSLR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for First Solar Inc. go to 27.61%.

An analysis of insider ownership at First Solar Inc. [FSLR]

There are presently around $2,846 million, or 67.00% of FSLR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FSLR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 9,312,045, which is approximately 9.61% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,016,342 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $302.4 million in FSLR stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $198.34 million in FSLR stock with ownership of nearly -1.268% of the company’s market capitalization.

205 institutional holders increased their position in First Solar Inc. [NASDAQ:FSLR] by around 7,123,060 shares. Additionally, 168 investors decreased positions by around 8,007,940 shares, while 78 investors held positions by with 50,894,112 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 66,025,112 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FSLR stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 950,209 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 4,161,550 shares during the same period.