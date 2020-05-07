Friday, May 8, 2020
EQT Corporation [EQT] Revenue clocked in at $4.42 billion, up 25.05% YTD: What’s Next?

By Misty Lee
EQT Corporation [NYSE: EQT] slipped around -0.7 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $13.63 at the close of the session, down -4.88%. EQT Corporation stock is now 25.05% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. EQT Stock saw the intraday high of $14.53 and lowest of $13.57 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 21.67, which means current price is +223.75% above from all time high which was touched on 04/21/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 11.37M shares, EQT reached a trading volume of 6300615 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about EQT Corporation [EQT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EQT shares is $14.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EQT stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for EQT Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 30, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 13, 2020, representing the official price target for EQT Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $15 to $7, while Stifel kept a Hold rating on EQT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EQT Corporation is set at 1.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for EQT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for EQT in the course of the last twelve months was 16.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has EQT stock performed recently?

EQT Corporation [EQT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.26. With this latest performance, EQT shares gained by 39.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EQT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.26 for EQT Corporation [EQT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.82, while it was recorded at 14.34 for the last single week of trading, and 9.85 for the last 200 days.

EQT Corporation [EQT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EQT Corporation [EQT] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.54 and a Gross Margin at +8.20. EQT Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -32.15.

Return on Total Capital for EQT is now 0.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.91. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.77, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, EQT Corporation [EQT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 54.89. Additionally, EQT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 54.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, EQT Corporation [EQT] managed to generate an average of -$1,888,246 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.19.EQT Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for EQT Corporation [EQT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, EQT Corporation posted 0.83/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.79/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EQT.

Insider trade positions for EQT Corporation [EQT]

There are presently around $3,501 million, or 99.90% of EQT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EQT stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 28,103,401, which is approximately 3.031% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 23,915,046 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $342.7 million in EQT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $325.77 million in EQT stock with ownership of nearly -1.243% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in EQT Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 155 institutional holders increased their position in EQT Corporation [NYSE:EQT] by around 41,153,878 shares. Additionally, 166 investors decreased positions by around 41,397,700 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 161,769,083 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 244,320,661 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EQT stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,224,110 shares, while 79 institutional investors sold positions of 18,582,133 shares during the same period.

