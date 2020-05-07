Entergy Corporation [ETR] Revenue clocked in at $10.88 billion, down -22.65% YTD: What’s Next?

Entergy Corporation [NYSE: ETR] slipped around -4.08 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $92.67 at the close of the session, down -4.22%. Entergy Corporation stock is now -22.65% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ETR Stock saw the intraday high of $96.48 and lowest of $92.24 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 135.55, which means current price is +23.24% above from all time high which was touched on 02/19/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.83M shares, ETR reached a trading volume of 1037475 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Entergy Corporation [ETR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ETR shares is $122.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ETR stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Entergy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 27, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts dropped their target price from $135 to $109. The new note on the price target was released on April 07, 2020, representing the official price target for Entergy Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Entergy Corporation is set at 4.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for ETR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for ETR in the course of the last twelve months was 9.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

How has ETR stock performed recently?

Entergy Corporation [ETR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.80. With this latest performance, ETR shares dropped by -0.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ETR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.59 for Entergy Corporation [ETR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 100.37, while it was recorded at 94.78 for the last single week of trading, and 113.60 for the last 200 days.

Entergy Corporation [ETR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Entergy Corporation [ETR] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.43 and a Gross Margin at +22.16. Entergy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.68.

Return on Total Capital for ETR is now 6.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.80. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.88, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Entergy Corporation [ETR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 192.01. Additionally, ETR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 169.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Entergy Corporation [ETR] managed to generate an average of $92,280 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.Entergy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings analysis for Entergy Corporation [ETR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Entergy Corporation posted 0.82/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.98/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -16.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ETR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Entergy Corporation go to 6.00%.

Insider trade positions for Entergy Corporation [ETR]

There are presently around $16,695 million, or 88.30% of ETR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ETR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 24,607,158, which is approximately 2.509% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,112,733 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.66 billion in ETR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.1 billion in ETR stock with ownership of nearly 5.499% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Entergy Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 323 institutional holders increased their position in Entergy Corporation [NYSE:ETR] by around 16,778,760 shares. Additionally, 302 investors decreased positions by around 18,903,009 shares, while 114 investors held positions by with 136,875,216 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 172,556,985 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ETR stock had 92 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,240,065 shares, while 78 institutional investors sold positions of 3,465,392 shares during the same period.