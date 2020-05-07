Elastic N.V. [ESTC] is 1.93% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Elastic N.V. [NYSE: ESTC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.92% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.03%. Over the last 12 months, ESTC stock dropped by -22.36%. The one-year Elastic N.V. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.89. The average equity rating for ESTC stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.53 billion, with 84.35 million shares outstanding and 59.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.49M shares, ESTC stock reached a trading volume of 1194431 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Elastic N.V. [ESTC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ESTC shares is $77.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ESTC stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Elastic N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price from $130 to $80. The new note on the price target was released on March 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Elastic N.V. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Elastic N.V. is set at 3.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for ESTC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.49.

ESTC Stock Performance Analysis:

Elastic N.V. [ESTC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.03. With this latest performance, ESTC shares gained by 24.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ESTC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.21 for Elastic N.V. [ESTC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 57.93, while it was recorded at 63.72 for the last single week of trading, and 72.61 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Elastic N.V. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Elastic N.V. [ESTC] shares currently have an operating margin of -36.96 and a Gross Margin at +63.36. Elastic N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -37.66.

Return on Total Capital for ESTC is now -64.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -65.92. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -65.92, with Return on Assets sitting at -30.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Elastic N.V. [ESTC] managed to generate an average of -$100,003 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.81.Elastic N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

ESTC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Elastic N.V. posted -0.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.28/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ESTC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Elastic N.V. go to 2.80%.

Elastic N.V. [ESTC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,469 million, or 71.10% of ESTC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ESTC stocks are: FIL LTD with ownership of 5,972,274, which is approximately 12.118% of the company’s market cap and around 11.50% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 5,341,430 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $340.14 million in ESTC stocks shares; and SYLEBRA CAPITAL LTD, currently with $267.43 million in ESTC stock with ownership of nearly 39.284% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Elastic N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 154 institutional holders increased their position in Elastic N.V. [NYSE:ESTC] by around 17,878,621 shares. Additionally, 92 investors decreased positions by around 10,472,444 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 26,120,905 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 54,471,970 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ESTC stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,553,343 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 5,555,356 shares during the same period.