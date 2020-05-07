Ecolab Inc. [ECL] Is Currently -0.15 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Ecolab Inc. [NYSE: ECL] loss -0.15% or -0.29 points to close at $193.03 with a heavy trading volume of 1162533 shares. It opened the trading session at $193.25, the shares rose to $196.50 and dropped to $192.215, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ECL points out that the company has recorded 1.68% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -54.92% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.78M shares, ECL reached to a volume of 1162533 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ecolab Inc. [ECL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ECL shares is $184.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ECL stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Ecolab Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 17, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on February 07, 2020, representing the official price target for Ecolab Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $178 to $200, while BofA/Merrill kept a Buy rating on ECL stock. On April 18, 2019, analysts increased their price target for ECL shares from 180 to 186.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ecolab Inc. is set at 6.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for ECL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for ECL in the course of the last twelve months was 50.76 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for ECL stock

Ecolab Inc. [ECL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.30. With this latest performance, ECL shares gained by 22.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ECL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.80 for Ecolab Inc. [ECL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 174.38, while it was recorded at 192.27 for the last single week of trading, and 190.36 for the last 200 days.

Ecolab Inc. [ECL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ecolab Inc. [ECL] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.62 and a Gross Margin at +41.63. Ecolab Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.46.

Return on Total Capital for ECL is now 14.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.61. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.68, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ecolab Inc. [ECL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 79.82. Additionally, ECL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 73.67, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ecolab Inc. [ECL] managed to generate an average of $31,054 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.73.Ecolab Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Ecolab Inc. [ECL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ecolab Inc. posted 1.42/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.41/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ECL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ecolab Inc. go to 9.38%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ecolab Inc. [ECL]

There are presently around $42,167 million, or 88.50% of ECL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ECL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 22,637,404, which is approximately 1.12% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,009,994 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.68 billion in ECL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.21 billion in ECL stock with ownership of nearly -1.172% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ecolab Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 591 institutional holders increased their position in Ecolab Inc. [NYSE:ECL] by around 11,785,935 shares. Additionally, 552 investors decreased positions by around 12,247,778 shares, while 165 investors held positions by with 194,085,001 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 218,118,714 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ECL stock had 124 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,466,703 shares, while 91 institutional investors sold positions of 641,840 shares during the same period.