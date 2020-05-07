Deutsche Bank lifts W. R. Berkley Corporation [WRB] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

W. R. Berkley Corporation [NYSE: WRB] traded at a low on 05/06/20, posting a -3.42 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $49.98. The results of the trading session contributed to over 1069505 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of W. R. Berkley Corporation stands at 3.19% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.86%.

The market cap for WRB stock reached $9.43 billion, with 188.75 million shares outstanding and 137.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.21M shares, WRB reached a trading volume of 1069505 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about W. R. Berkley Corporation [WRB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WRB shares is $56.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WRB stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for W. R. Berkley Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 22, 2020, representing the official price target for W. R. Berkley Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for W. R. Berkley Corporation is set at 2.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for WRB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for WRB in the course of the last twelve months was 12.29.

How has WRB stock performed recently?

W. R. Berkley Corporation [WRB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.05. With this latest performance, WRB shares dropped by -6.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WRB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.75 for W. R. Berkley Corporation [WRB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.47, while it was recorded at 51.71 for the last single week of trading, and 67.11 for the last 200 days.

W. R. Berkley Corporation [WRB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and W. R. Berkley Corporation [WRB] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.41. W. R. Berkley Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.73.

Return on Total Capital for WRB is now 11.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.11. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, W. R. Berkley Corporation [WRB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 47.02. Additionally, WRB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 41.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, W. R. Berkley Corporation [WRB] managed to generate an average of $91,011 per employee.

Earnings analysis for W. R. Berkley Corporation [WRB]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, W. R. Berkley Corporation posted 0.82/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.64/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 28.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WRB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for W. R. Berkley Corporation go to 3.49%.

Insider trade positions for W. R. Berkley Corporation [WRB]

There are presently around $6,742 million, or 73.60% of WRB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WRB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 17,587,004, which is approximately 15.41% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 15,598,452 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $807.22 million in WRB stocks shares; and ATLANTA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO L L C, currently with $528.03 million in WRB stock with ownership of nearly -0.137% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in W. R. Berkley Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 241 institutional holders increased their position in W. R. Berkley Corporation [NYSE:WRB] by around 13,955,141 shares. Additionally, 212 investors decreased positions by around 7,847,515 shares, while 75 investors held positions by with 108,478,699 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 130,281,355 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WRB stock had 82 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,198,426 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 737,963 shares during the same period.