Credit Suisse slashes price target on Nucor Corporation [NUE] – find out why.

Nucor Corporation [NYSE: NUE] plunged by -$0.25 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $41.45 during the day while it closed the day at $40.50. Nucor Corporation stock has also loss -4.71% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NUE stock has declined by -18.21% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -27.56% and lost -28.04% year-on date.

The market cap for NUE stock reached $12.25 billion, with 302.53 million shares outstanding and 299.17 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.21M shares, NUE reached a trading volume of 1563710 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Nucor Corporation [NUE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NUE shares is $45.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NUE stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Nucor Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 15, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $55 to $41. The new note on the price target was released on March 30, 2020, representing the official price target for Nucor Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $45 to $37, while Deutsche Bank kept a Hold rating on NUE stock. On January 31, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for NUE shares from 60 to 55.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nucor Corporation is set at 1.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for NUE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for NUE in the course of the last twelve months was 12.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

NUE stock trade performance evaluation

Nucor Corporation [NUE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.71. With this latest performance, NUE shares gained by 7.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NUE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.24 for Nucor Corporation [NUE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.01, while it was recorded at 40.90 for the last single week of trading, and 48.58 for the last 200 days.

Nucor Corporation [NUE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nucor Corporation [NUE] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.56 and a Gross Margin at +11.86. Nucor Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.60.

Return on Total Capital for NUE is now 13.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.79. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nucor Corporation [NUE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 43.21. Additionally, NUE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 42.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nucor Corporation [NUE] managed to generate an average of $47,168 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.25.Nucor Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Nucor Corporation [NUE] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Nucor Corporation posted 1.26/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.29/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -2.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NUE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nucor Corporation go to 3.94%.

Nucor Corporation [NUE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $9,757 million, or 81.30% of NUE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NUE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 37,682,045, which is approximately 0.639% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; STATE FARM MUTUAL AUTOMOBILE INSURANCE CO, holding 28,209,300 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.15 billion in NUE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $921.38 million in NUE stock with ownership of nearly 0.692% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nucor Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 327 institutional holders increased their position in Nucor Corporation [NYSE:NUE] by around 14,224,812 shares. Additionally, 378 investors decreased positions by around 15,142,635 shares, while 114 investors held positions by with 210,068,197 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 239,435,644 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NUE stock had 80 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,053,635 shares, while 101 institutional investors sold positions of 3,135,151 shares during the same period.