Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated [CORT] gain 13.47% so far this year. What now?

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated [NASDAQ: CORT] jumped around 0.49 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $13.73 at the close of the session, up 3.70%. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated stock is now 13.47% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CORT Stock saw the intraday high of $13.95 and lowest of $13.26 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 17.48, which means current price is +41.55% above from all time high which was touched on 02/10/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.16M shares, CORT reached a trading volume of 1158219 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated [CORT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CORT shares is $15.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CORT stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 24, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 06, 2019, representing the official price target for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $22 to $12, while B. Riley FBR kept a Neutral rating on CORT stock. On August 10, 2018, analysts decreased their price target for CORT shares from 20 to 11.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for CORT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for CORT in the course of the last twelve months was 12.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 7.80.

How has CORT stock performed recently?

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated [CORT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.86. With this latest performance, CORT shares gained by 18.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CORT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.65 for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated [CORT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.90, while it was recorded at 12.90 for the last single week of trading, and 12.96 for the last 200 days.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated [CORT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated [CORT] shares currently have an operating margin of +36.41 and a Gross Margin at +98.20. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +30.73.

Return on Total Capital for CORT is now 34.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 29.02. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 26.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated [CORT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.93. Additionally, CORT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated [CORT] managed to generate an average of $457,189 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.85.Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.80 and a Current Ratio set at 7.90.

Earnings analysis for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated [CORT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated posted 0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.19/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -21.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CORT.

Insider trade positions for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated [CORT]

There are presently around $1,175 million, or 75.60% of CORT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CORT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 15,244,767, which is approximately -4.242% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,948,746 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $144.96 million in CORT stocks shares; and FEDERATED HERMES, INC., currently with $117.5 million in CORT stock with ownership of nearly -3.974% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 112 institutional holders increased their position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated [NASDAQ:CORT] by around 9,589,765 shares. Additionally, 94 investors decreased positions by around 4,673,781 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 74,494,172 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 88,757,718 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CORT stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,405,663 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 1,287,994 shares during the same period.