Catalent Inc. [CTLT] Stock trading around $71.61 per share: What’s Next?

Catalent Inc. [NYSE: CTLT] traded at a high on 05/06/20, posting a 5.48 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $71.61. The results of the trading session contributed to over 1490752 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Catalent Inc. stands at 4.79% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.18%.

The market cap for CTLT stock reached $11.51 billion, with 160.77 million shares outstanding and 153.83 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.24M shares, CTLT reached a trading volume of 1490752 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Catalent Inc. [CTLT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTLT shares is $65.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTLT stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Catalent Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Catalent Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $56, while Stephens analysts kept a Overweight rating on CTLT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Catalent Inc. is set at 3.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for CTLT in the course of the last twelve months was 115127.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

How has CTLT stock performed recently?

Catalent Inc. [CTLT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.95. With this latest performance, CTLT shares gained by 36.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 60.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.24 for Catalent Inc. [CTLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.18, while it was recorded at 68.36 for the last single week of trading, and 53.71 for the last 200 days.

Catalent Inc. [CTLT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Catalent Inc. [CTLT] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.42 and a Gross Margin at +34.01. Catalent Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.24.

Return on Total Capital for CTLT is now 6.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.96. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.46. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Catalent Inc. [CTLT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 129.33. Additionally, CTLT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 171.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Catalent Inc. [CTLT] managed to generate an average of $10,732 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.Catalent Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings analysis for Catalent Inc. [CTLT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Catalent Inc. posted 0.49/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.46/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTLT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Catalent Inc. go to 10.44%.

Insider trade positions for Catalent Inc. [CTLT]

There are presently around $10,303 million, or 98.30% of CTLT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTLT stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 22,713,599, which is approximately 0.073% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, holding 16,517,201 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.12 billion in CTLT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.04 billion in CTLT stock with ownership of nearly 3.963% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Catalent Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 177 institutional holders increased their position in Catalent Inc. [NYSE:CTLT] by around 10,651,193 shares. Additionally, 135 investors decreased positions by around 7,779,297 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 133,324,939 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 151,755,429 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTLT stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,571,175 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 4,233,341 shares during the same period.