Cantor Fitzgerald Initiated Slack Technologies Inc. [WORK]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Slack Technologies Inc. [NYSE: WORK] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.25% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.07%. The one-year Slack Technologies Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -5.46. The average equity rating for WORK stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $15.57 billion, with 563.35 million shares outstanding and 358.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 15.68M shares, WORK stock reached a trading volume of 6943595 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Slack Technologies Inc. [WORK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WORK shares is $26.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WORK stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Slack Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price from $41 to $31. The new note on the price target was released on March 13, 2020, representing the official price target for Slack Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on WORK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Slack Technologies Inc. is set at 1.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for WORK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 24.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 21.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.36.

WORK Stock Performance Analysis:

Slack Technologies Inc. [WORK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.07. With this latest performance, WORK shares gained by 13.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.93% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WORK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.83 for Slack Technologies Inc. [WORK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.53, while it was recorded at 27.04 for the last single week of trading, and 24.99 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Slack Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Slack Technologies Inc. [WORK] shares currently have an operating margin of -88.49 and a Gross Margin at +84.58. Slack Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -90.58.

Return on Total Capital for WORK is now -62.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -65.76. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -74.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -43.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Slack Technologies Inc. [WORK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 32.00. Additionally, WORK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.73. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 27.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Slack Technologies Inc. [WORK] managed to generate an average of -$279,246 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.Slack Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Slack Technologies Inc. [WORK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7,492 million, or 76.40% of WORK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WORK stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 42,843,172, which is approximately 28.986% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 35,941,939 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $980.86 million in WORK stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $734.61 million in WORK stock with ownership of nearly 471.894% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Slack Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 211 institutional holders increased their position in Slack Technologies Inc. [NYSE:WORK] by around 111,315,958 shares. Additionally, 104 investors decreased positions by around 21,823,306 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 141,398,953 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 274,538,217 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WORK stock had 112 new institutional investments in for a total of 33,278,837 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 5,532,585 shares during the same period.