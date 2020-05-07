Berenberg lifts Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SUPN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: SUPN] jumped around 1.0 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $23.17 at the close of the session, up 4.51%. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is now -2.32% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SUPN Stock saw the intraday high of $24.29 and lowest of $22.00 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 38.74, which means current price is +76.60% above from all time high which was touched on 01/21/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 673.12K shares, SUPN reached a trading volume of 1074791 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SUPN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SUPN shares is $27.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SUPN stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 08, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $55 to $23. The new note on the price target was released on November 07, 2019, representing the official price target for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $46 to $23, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on SUPN stock. On November 12, 2018, analysts decreased their price target for SUPN shares from 68 to 65.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 1.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for SUPN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for SUPN in the course of the last twelve months was 8.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.80.

How has SUPN stock performed recently?

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SUPN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.70. With this latest performance, SUPN shares gained by 26.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SUPN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.80 for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SUPN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.23, while it was recorded at 22.82 for the last single week of trading, and 23.80 for the last 200 days.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SUPN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SUPN] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.83 and a Gross Margin at +95.76. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.79.

Return on Total Capital for SUPN is now 16.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.59. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.57, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SUPN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 67.33. Additionally, SUPN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 66.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SUPN] managed to generate an average of $243,655 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Earnings analysis for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SUPN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted 0.34/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.47/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -27.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SUPN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. go to 37.00%.

Insider trade positions for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SUPN]

There are presently around $1,128 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SUPN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,554,255, which is approximately -2.067% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,305,889 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $117.63 million in SUPN stocks shares; and ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $37.95 million in SUPN stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

120 institutional holders increased their position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:SUPN] by around 7,863,681 shares. Additionally, 127 investors decreased positions by around 7,454,669 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 35,572,979 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,891,329 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SUPN stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,069,680 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 2,103,754 shares during the same period.