Autodesk Inc. [ADSK] moved up 0.41: Why It’s Important

Autodesk Inc. [NASDAQ: ADSK] closed the trading session at $181.23 on 05/06/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $179.66, while the highest price level was $185.075. The stocks have a year to date performance of -1.22 percent and weekly performance of -3.55 percent. The stock has been moved at 19.81 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 18.98 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -10.32 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.44M shares, ADSK reached to a volume of 1005089 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Autodesk Inc. [ADSK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADSK shares is $206.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADSK stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Autodesk Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 01, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 23, 2020, representing the official price target for Autodesk Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $250, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Outperform rating on ADSK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Autodesk Inc. is set at 9.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADSK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for ADSK in the course of the last twelve months was 31.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

ADSK stock trade performance evaluation

Autodesk Inc. [ADSK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.55. With this latest performance, ADSK shares gained by 18.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADSK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.27 for Autodesk Inc. [ADSK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 165.58, while it was recorded at 180.31 for the last single week of trading, and 166.80 for the last 200 days.

Autodesk Inc. [ADSK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Autodesk Inc. [ADSK] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.97 and a Gross Margin at +88.87. Autodesk Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.59.

Return on Total Capital for ADSK is now 16.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.34. Additionally, ADSK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 105.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Autodesk Inc. [ADSK] managed to generate an average of $21,238 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.60.Autodesk Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Autodesk Inc. [ADSK] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Autodesk Inc. posted 0.45/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.47/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -4.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADSK.

Autodesk Inc. [ADSK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $37,105 million, or 97.60% of ADSK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADSK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 17,501,283, which is approximately 0.924% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 16,916,468 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.05 billion in ADSK stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $2.48 billion in ADSK stock with ownership of nearly -15.163% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Autodesk Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 387 institutional holders increased their position in Autodesk Inc. [NASDAQ:ADSK] by around 11,421,698 shares. Additionally, 340 investors decreased positions by around 18,699,649 shares, while 104 investors held positions by with 175,458,990 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 205,580,337 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADSK stock had 119 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,015,279 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 1,698,441 shares during the same period.