Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. [AAWW] Stock trading around $35.50 per share: What’s Next?

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: AAWW] price surged by 6.32 percent to reach at $2.11. A sum of 1210159 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 857.69K shares. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $35.59 and dropped to a low of $33.22 until finishing in the latest session at $35.50.

The one-year AAWW stock forecast points to a potential upside of 26.3. The average equity rating for AAWW stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. [AAWW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AAWW shares is $48.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AAWW stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Positive, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on February 07, 2020, representing the official price target for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $39 to $37, while Cowen kept a Outperform rating on AAWW stock. On October 25, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for AAWW shares from 50 to 39.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. is set at 2.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for AAWW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for AAWW in the course of the last twelve months was 5.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

AAWW Stock Performance Analysis:

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. [AAWW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.14. With this latest performance, AAWW shares gained by 61.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AAWW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.12 for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. [AAWW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.11, while it was recorded at 33.32 for the last single week of trading, and 26.46 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. [AAWW] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.82 and a Gross Margin at +14.69. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.70.

Return on Total Capital for AAWW is now 4.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.94. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.19, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. [AAWW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 162.68. Additionally, AAWW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 132.67, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. [AAWW] managed to generate an average of -$81,715 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.50.Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

AAWW Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. posted 0.98/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.85/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 15.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AAWW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. go to 10.00%.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. [AAWW] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $847 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AAWW stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,686,377, which is approximately -3.481% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,842,615 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $94.92 million in AAWW stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $72.29 million in AAWW stock with ownership of nearly -0.074% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 91 institutional holders increased their position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:AAWW] by around 3,656,277 shares. Additionally, 92 investors decreased positions by around 3,736,381 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 17,975,164 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,367,822 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AAWW stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,026,267 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 862,657 shares during the same period.