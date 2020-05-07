Ares Management Corporation [ARES] is -1.93% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Ares Management Corporation [NYSE: ARES] traded at a high on 05/06/20, posting a 7.69 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $35.00. The results of the trading session contributed to over 1326003 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Ares Management Corporation stands at 5.74% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.29%.

The market cap for ARES stock reached $8.90 billion, with 254.18 million shares outstanding and 224.64 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.01M shares, ARES reached a trading volume of 1326003 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ares Management Corporation [ARES]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARES shares is $37.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARES stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Ares Management Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 14, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 08, 2019, representing the official price target for Ares Management Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $33, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on ARES stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ares Management Corporation is set at 1.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARES stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.93.

How has ARES stock performed recently?

Ares Management Corporation [ARES] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.26. With this latest performance, ARES shares gained by 13.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARES stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.89 for Ares Management Corporation [ARES]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.68, while it was recorded at 33.15 for the last single week of trading, and 31.90 for the last 200 days.

Ares Management Corporation [ARES]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ares Management Corporation [ARES] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.67 and a Gross Margin at +68.73. Ares Management Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.89.

Return on Total Capital for ARES is now 0.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.66. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ares Management Corporation [ARES] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,115.21. Additionally, ARES Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 91.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 71.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,803.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 90.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ares Management Corporation [ARES] managed to generate an average of $117,678 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.

Earnings analysis for Ares Management Corporation [ARES]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ares Management Corporation posted 0.35/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.37/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -5.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARES. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ares Management Corporation go to 19.01%.

Insider trade positions for Ares Management Corporation [ARES]

There are presently around $2,574 million, or 59.70% of ARES stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARES stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 10,186,504, which is approximately 0.004% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,892,687 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $224.01 million in ARES stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $214.08 million in ARES stock with ownership of nearly 0.955% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ares Management Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 111 institutional holders increased their position in Ares Management Corporation [NYSE:ARES] by around 7,843,228 shares. Additionally, 85 investors decreased positions by around 6,684,337 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 64,686,827 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 79,214,392 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARES stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,855,631 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 1,429,694 shares during the same period.