American Water Works Company Inc. [AWK] Is Currently -4.58 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

American Water Works Company Inc. [NYSE: AWK] loss -4.58% or -5.65 points to close at $117.78 with a heavy trading volume of 1127456 shares. It opened the trading session at $123.78, the shares rose to $124.17 and dropped to $117.525, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AWK points out that the company has recorded -1.89% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -28.02% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.46M shares, AWK reached to a volume of 1127456 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about American Water Works Company Inc. [AWK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AWK shares is $137.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AWK stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for American Water Works Company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 24, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $134 to $146. The new note on the price target was released on April 16, 2020, representing the official price target for American Water Works Company Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $133 to $148, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on AWK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Water Works Company Inc. is set at 5.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for AWK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.32.

Trading performance analysis for AWK stock

American Water Works Company Inc. [AWK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.32. With this latest performance, AWK shares dropped by -3.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AWK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.43 for American Water Works Company Inc. [AWK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 124.48, while it was recorded at 120.71 for the last single week of trading, and 124.14 for the last 200 days.

American Water Works Company Inc. [AWK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Water Works Company Inc. [AWK] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.35 and a Gross Margin at +41.11. American Water Works Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.20.

Return on Total Capital for AWK is now 7.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.39. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.36, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, American Water Works Company Inc. [AWK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 155.97. Additionally, AWK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 142.67, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American Water Works Company Inc. [AWK] managed to generate an average of $91,324 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.American Water Works Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

American Water Works Company Inc. [AWK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, American Water Works Company Inc. posted 0.61/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.63/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -3.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AWK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Water Works Company Inc. go to 8.20%.

An analysis of insider ownership at American Water Works Company Inc. [AWK]

There are presently around $19,192 million, or 89.80% of AWK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AWK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 22,464,194, which is approximately 0.881% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 15,393,502 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.9 billion in AWK stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.22 billion in AWK stock with ownership of nearly 5.244% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Water Works Company Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 385 institutional holders increased their position in American Water Works Company Inc. [NYSE:AWK] by around 8,722,954 shares. Additionally, 378 investors decreased positions by around 7,712,220 shares, while 140 investors held positions by with 139,051,290 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 155,486,464 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AWK stock had 92 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,536,136 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 2,092,717 shares during the same period.