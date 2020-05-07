Saturday, May 9, 2020
type here...
Companies

Align Technology Inc. [ALGN] Is Currently 3.51 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

By Edison Baldwin
0
0

Must read

Companies

Market Analysts see Consolidated Edison Inc. [ED] gaining to $91. Time to buy?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Consolidated Edison Inc. price plunged by -4.08 percent to reach at -$3.16. A sum of 2269362 shares traded at recent session while its...
Read more
Companies

Morgan Stanley lifts FirstEnergy Corp. [FE] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Edison Baldwin - 0
FirstEnergy Corp. gained 1.19% or 0.49 points to close at $41.68 with a heavy trading volume of 2802933 shares. It opened the trading...
Read more
Finance

For Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV], Stifel sees a rise to $50. What next?

Brandon Evans - 0
Southwest Airlines Co. traded at a low on 05/01/20, posting a -6.46 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $29.23. The...
Read more
Finance

Market cap of Cimarex Energy Co. [XEC] reaches 2.64B – now what?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Cimarex Energy Co. jumped around 0.69 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $23.89 at the close of the session, up 2.97%. Cimarex...
Read more

Align Technology Inc. [NASDAQ: ALGN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.51% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.11%. Over the last 12 months, ALGN stock dropped by -33.66%. The one-year Align Technology Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.74. The average equity rating for ALGN stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $17.98 billion, with 83.25 million shares outstanding and 72.21 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.25M shares, ALGN stock reached a trading volume of 1123871 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Align Technology Inc. [ALGN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALGN shares is $244.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALGN stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Align Technology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA/Merrill raised their target price from $220 to $240. The new note on the price target was released on October 24, 2019, representing the official price target for Align Technology Inc. stock. On July 25, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for ALGN shares from 340 to 220.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Align Technology Inc. is set at 12.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for ALGN in the course of the last twelve months was 29.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

ALGN Stock Performance Analysis:

Align Technology Inc. [ALGN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.11. With this latest performance, ALGN shares gained by 22.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.64 for Align Technology Inc. [ALGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 191.29, while it was recorded at 210.56 for the last single week of trading, and 223.41 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Align Technology Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Align Technology Inc. [ALGN] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.38 and a Gross Margin at +72.97. Align Technology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.40.

Return on Total Capital for ALGN is now 38.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 33.51. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 34.07, with Return on Assets sitting at 19.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Align Technology Inc. [ALGN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.40. Additionally, ALGN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Align Technology Inc. [ALGN] managed to generate an average of $30,473 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.06.Align Technology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

ALGN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Align Technology Inc. posted 1.83/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.51/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 21.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALGN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Align Technology Inc. go to 17.42%.

Align Technology Inc. [ALGN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $14,075 million, or 86.80% of ALGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALGN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,999,988, which is approximately 0.899% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,563,848 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.37 billion in ALGN stocks shares; and EDGEWOOD MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $980.09 million in ALGN stock with ownership of nearly -0.347% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Align Technology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 313 institutional holders increased their position in Align Technology Inc. [NASDAQ:ALGN] by around 6,774,767 shares. Additionally, 332 investors decreased positions by around 5,039,718 shares, while 81 investors held positions by with 55,654,249 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 67,468,734 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALGN stock had 104 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,580,931 shares, while 98 institutional investors sold positions of 1,400,600 shares during the same period.

Previous articleThe TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] Stock trading around $47.68 per share: What’s Next?
Next articleMarket Analysts see UDR Inc. [UDR] falling to $37. Time to buy?

More articles

Companies

American Campus Communities Inc. [ACC] Stock trading around $31.09 per share: What’s Next?

Brandon Evans - 0
American Campus Communities Inc. gained 1.77% or 0.54 points to close at $31.09 with a heavy trading volume of 3233569 shares. It opened...
Read more
Companies

ADT Inc. [ADT] Revenue clocked in at $5.13 billion, down -29.00% YTD: What’s Next?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
ADT Inc. gained 1.81% on the last trading session, reaching $5.63 price per share at the time. ADT Inc. represents 803.81 million in...
Read more
Companies

BTIG Research Initiated Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation [ADPT]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation gained 6.50% on the last trading session, reaching $36.06 price per share at the time. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation represents 132.91...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Companies

ADT Inc. [ADT] Revenue clocked in at $5.13 billion, down -29.00% YTD: What’s Next?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
ADT Inc. gained 1.81% on the last trading session, reaching $5.63 price per share at the time. ADT Inc. represents 803.81 million in...
Read more
Market

American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] Is Currently 3.14 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Misty Lee - 0
American Airlines Group Inc. surged by $0.29 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $9.80 during the day...
Read more
Industry

Flowers Foods Inc. [FLO] moved up 0.65: Why It’s Important

Edison Baldwin - 0
Flowers Foods Inc. traded at a high on 05/07/20, posting a 0.65 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $21.53. The...
Read more
Finance

why US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $33.50

Caleb Clifford - 0
US Foods Holding Corp. price surged by 3.28 percent to reach at $0.6. A sum of 3271380 shares traded at recent session while...
Read more
Companies

American Campus Communities Inc. [ACC] Stock trading around $31.09 per share: What’s Next?

Brandon Evans - 0
American Campus Communities Inc. gained 1.77% or 0.54 points to close at $31.09 with a heavy trading volume of 3233569 shares. It opened...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Companies

ADT Inc. [ADT] Revenue clocked in at $5.13 billion, down -29.00% YTD: What’s Next?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
ADT Inc. gained 1.81% on the last trading session, reaching $5.63 price per share at the time. ADT Inc. represents 803.81 million in...
Read more
Market

American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] Is Currently 3.14 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Misty Lee - 0
American Airlines Group Inc. surged by $0.29 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $9.80 during the day...
Read more

Popular Category