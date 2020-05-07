AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] Stock trading around $85.42 per share: What’s Next?

AbbVie Inc. [NYSE: ABBV] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.06% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.98%. Over the last 12 months, ABBV stock rose by 9.58%. The one-year AbbVie Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.83. The average equity rating for ABBV stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $126.76 billion, with 1.48 billion shares outstanding and 1.48 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.58M shares, ABBV stock reached a trading volume of 17012703 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on AbbVie Inc. [ABBV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABBV shares is $93.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABBV stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for AbbVie Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 23, 2020, representing the official price target for AbbVie Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $97, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on ABBV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AbbVie Inc. is set at 3.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABBV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABBV in the course of the last twelve months was 18.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.10.

ABBV Stock Performance Analysis:

AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.98. With this latest performance, ABBV shares gained by 12.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABBV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.19 for AbbVie Inc. [ABBV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 80.12, while it was recorded at 83.54 for the last single week of trading, and 79.70 for the last 200 days.

Insight into AbbVie Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] shares currently have an operating margin of +41.83 and a Gross Margin at +77.14. AbbVie Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.57.

Return on Total Capital for ABBV is now 30.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 19.22. Additionally, ABBV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 113.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 75.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] managed to generate an average of $261,400 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.AbbVie Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

ABBV Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AbbVie Inc. posted 2.26/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.21/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABBV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AbbVie Inc. go to 4.88%.

AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $92,026 million, or 76.10% of ABBV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABBV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 122,574,720, which is approximately 0.667% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 101,381,984 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.65 billion in ABBV stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $7.39 billion in ABBV stock with ownership of nearly -13.926% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,118 institutional holders increased their position in AbbVie Inc. [NYSE:ABBV] by around 79,350,849 shares. Additionally, 952 investors decreased positions by around 62,929,470 shares, while 244 investors held positions by with 935,683,469 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,077,963,788 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABBV stock had 212 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,106,589 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 14,063,166 shares during the same period.