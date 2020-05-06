Xylem Inc. [XYL] Stock trading around $65.05 per share: What’s Next?

Xylem Inc. [NYSE: XYL] stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.11% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -11.45%. Over the last 12 months, XYL stock dropped by -18.77%. The one-year Xylem Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.72. The average equity rating for XYL stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $12.14 billion, with 186.69 million shares outstanding and 178.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.61M shares, XYL stock reached a trading volume of 2778435 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Xylem Inc. [XYL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XYL shares is $69.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XYL stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Vertical Research have made an estimate for Xylem Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on April 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $77 to $56. The new note on the price target was released on April 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Xylem Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $75, while Atlantic Equities analysts kept a Neutral rating on XYL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Xylem Inc. is set at 3.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for XYL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for XYL in the course of the last twelve months was 27.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

XYL Stock Performance Analysis:

Xylem Inc. [XYL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.45. With this latest performance, XYL shares gained by 7.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XYL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.16 for Xylem Inc. [XYL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 70.11, while it was recorded at 69.72 for the last single week of trading, and 76.89 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Xylem Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Xylem Inc. [XYL] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.07 and a Gross Margin at +39.16. Xylem Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.63.

Return on Total Capital for XYL is now 16.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.02. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.01, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Xylem Inc. [XYL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 86.64. Additionally, XYL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 75.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Xylem Inc. [XYL] managed to generate an average of $24,601 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.09 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.70.Xylem Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

XYL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Xylem Inc. posted 0.52/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.56/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -7.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XYL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Xylem Inc. go to 11.31%.

Xylem Inc. [XYL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $10,932 million, or 92.90% of XYL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XYL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,601,479, which is approximately 0.634% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 16,296,299 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.12 billion in XYL stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $713.47 million in XYL stock with ownership of nearly -4.248% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Xylem Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 363 institutional holders increased their position in Xylem Inc. [NYSE:XYL] by around 10,591,010 shares. Additionally, 287 investors decreased positions by around 7,867,004 shares, while 115 investors held positions by with 141,021,311 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 159,479,325 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XYL stock had 92 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,390,247 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 2,911,859 shares during the same period.