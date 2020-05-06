why Coty Inc. [COTY] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $6.83

Coty Inc. [NYSE: COTY] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.88% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -9.98%. Over the last 12 months, COTY stock dropped by -56.92%. The one-year Coty Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 23.43. The average equity rating for COTY stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.19 billion, with 800.31 million shares outstanding and 280.04 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.04M shares, COTY stock reached a trading volume of 8249191 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Coty Inc. [COTY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COTY shares is $6.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COTY stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Coty Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 27, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, DA Davidson raised their target price from $13 to $6. The new note on the price target was released on March 23, 2020, representing the official price target for Coty Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $11 to $13, while BofA/Merrill kept a Neutral rating on COTY stock. On July 02, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for COTY shares from 14 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coty Inc. is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for COTY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for COTY in the course of the last twelve months was 15.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

COTY Stock Performance Analysis:

Coty Inc. [COTY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.98. With this latest performance, COTY shares gained by 13.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COTY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.57 for Coty Inc. [COTY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.33, while it was recorded at 5.33 for the last single week of trading, and 9.74 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Coty Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coty Inc. [COTY] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.89 and a Gross Margin at +57.79. Coty Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -43.76.

Return on Total Capital for COTY is now 4.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -26.83. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -56.33, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Coty Inc. [COTY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 167.08. Additionally, COTY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 162.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Coty Inc. [COTY] managed to generate an average of -$199,168 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.Coty Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

COTY Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Coty Inc. posted 0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.12/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COTY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Coty Inc. go to 7.60%.

Coty Inc. [COTY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,554 million, or 38.50% of COTY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COTY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 44,512,656, which is approximately 8.48% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP, holding 30,759,824 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $163.95 million in COTY stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $135.77 million in COTY stock with ownership of nearly -40.005% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Coty Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 196 institutional holders increased their position in Coty Inc. [NYSE:COTY] by around 50,982,938 shares. Additionally, 151 investors decreased positions by around 53,865,890 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 186,687,299 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 291,536,127 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COTY stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 27,025,852 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 20,203,626 shares during the same period.