why Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $1.37

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [NYSE: CCO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.40% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -12.26%. Over the last 12 months, CCO stock dropped by -83.57%. The one-year Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 40.88. The average equity rating for CCO stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $411.29 million, with 506.76 million shares outstanding and 461.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.65M shares, CCO stock reached a trading volume of 2371733 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCO shares is $1.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCO stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barrington Research have made an estimate for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 01, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on February 03, 2020, representing the official price target for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.15.

CCO Stock Performance Analysis:

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.26. With this latest performance, CCO shares gained by 72.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -68.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.82 for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9800, while it was recorded at 0.8786 for the last single week of trading, and 2.2471 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.58 and a Gross Margin at +34.37. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.54.

Return on Total Capital for CCO is now 6.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.69. Additionally, CCO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 145.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 102.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO] managed to generate an average of -$61,577 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

CCO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. posted -0.45/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.2/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -125.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. go to 1.00%.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $360 million, or 62.84% of CCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CCO stocks are: ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH with ownership of 105,014,106, which is approximately 0.027% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 31,329,252 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $24.12 million in CCO stocks shares; and MASON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $17.84 million in CCO stock with ownership of nearly 19.627% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 79 institutional holders increased their position in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [NYSE:CCO] by around 70,295,120 shares. Additionally, 76 investors decreased positions by around 53,636,973 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 342,953,964 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 466,886,057 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCO stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,650,020 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 14,982,216 shares during the same period.