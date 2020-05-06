Unit Corporation [UNT] Revenue clocked in at $674.60 million, down -59.29% YTD: What’s Next?

Unit Corporation [NYSE: UNT] price plunged by -5.22 percent to reach at -$0.02. A sum of 2230006 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.18M shares. Unit Corporation shares reached a high of $0.32 and dropped to a low of $0.2821 until finishing in the latest session at $0.28.

Guru’s Opinion on Unit Corporation [UNT]:

Stephens have made an estimate for Unit Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 20, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Unit Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Unit Corporation is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for UNT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

UNT Stock Performance Analysis:

Unit Corporation [UNT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.17. With this latest performance, UNT shares gained by 12.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -86.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -97.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UNT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.81 for Unit Corporation [UNT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2828, while it was recorded at 0.3083 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6698 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Unit Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Unit Corporation [UNT] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.54 and a Gross Margin at +2.12. Unit Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -82.10.

Return on Total Capital for UNT is now -1.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -31.07. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -49.35, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Unit Corporation [UNT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 91.85. Additionally, UNT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 78.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Unit Corporation [UNT] managed to generate an average of -$525,502 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Unit Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

UNT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Unit Corporation posted 0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.19/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -52.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UNT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Unit Corporation go to 44.00%.

Unit Corporation [UNT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $12 million, or 77.50% of UNT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UNT stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 6,926,460, which is approximately 0.074% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 4,403,416 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.32 million in UNT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.1 million in UNT stock with ownership of nearly -4.979% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Unit Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 46 institutional holders increased their position in Unit Corporation [NYSE:UNT] by around 10,347,270 shares. Additionally, 87 investors decreased positions by around 7,538,274 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 23,721,852 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 41,607,396 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UNT stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 623,042 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 2,641,212 shares during the same period.