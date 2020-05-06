TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. [TAT] is -52.90% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. [AMEX: TAT] price surged by 0.39 percent to reach at $0.0. A sum of 3936896 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 404.36K shares. TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. shares reached a high of $0.29 and dropped to a low of $0.22 until finishing in the latest session at $0.23.

The one-year TAT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 87.83. The average equity rating for TAT stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. [TAT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TAT shares is $1.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TAT stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 09, 2016. The new note on the price target was released on November 11, 2013, representing the official price target for TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for TAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for TAT in the course of the last twelve months was 0.51 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

TAT Stock Performance Analysis:

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. [TAT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.93. With this latest performance, TAT shares gained by 13.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.22 for TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. [TAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2274, while it was recorded at 0.2306 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4511 for the last 200 days.

Insight into TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. [TAT] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.23 and a Gross Margin at +54.72. TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.96.

Return on Total Capital for TAT is now 32.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.34. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.57, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. [TAT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 37.29. Additionally, TAT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 37.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. [TAT] managed to generate an average of -$36,503 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.50.TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

TAT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. posted -0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1,700.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TAT.

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. [TAT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 7.50% of TAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TAT stocks are: WEST FAMILY INVESTMENTS, INC. with ownership of 2,198,040, which is approximately 15.155% of the company’s market cap and around 15.30% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 698,083 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $160000.0 in TAT stocks shares; and BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $118000.0 in TAT stock with ownership of nearly -11.917% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. [AMEX:TAT] by around 439,618 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 7,538,604 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 3,328,977 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,649,245 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TAT stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 68,864 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 7,389,968 shares during the same period.