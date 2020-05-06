Thursday, May 7, 2020
Tractor Supply Company [TSCO] is 12.48% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

By Brandon Evans
0
0

Tractor Supply Company [NASDAQ: TSCO] price surged by 2.60 percent to reach at $2.66. A sum of 1953437 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.82M shares. Tractor Supply Company shares reached a high of $105.44 and dropped to a low of $103.357 until finishing in the latest session at $105.10.

The one-year TSCO stock forecast points to a potential downside of -1.66. The average equity rating for TSCO stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Tractor Supply Company [TSCO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TSCO shares is $103.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TSCO stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Tractor Supply Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 15, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 01, 2020, representing the official price target for Tractor Supply Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $101, while Telsey Advisory Group analysts kept a Outperform rating on TSCO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tractor Supply Company is set at 3.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for TSCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for TSCO in the course of the last twelve months was 33.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.10.

TSCO Stock Performance Analysis:

Tractor Supply Company [TSCO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.10. With this latest performance, TSCO shares gained by 32.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TSCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.46 for Tractor Supply Company [TSCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 88.47, while it was recorded at 102.44 for the last single week of trading, and 94.82 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Tractor Supply Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tractor Supply Company [TSCO] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.90 and a Gross Margin at +32.04. Tractor Supply Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.73.

Return on Total Capital for TSCO is now 23.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.94. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 35.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tractor Supply Company [TSCO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 172.88. Additionally, TSCO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 153.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tractor Supply Company [TSCO] managed to generate an average of $16,787 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4,063.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.97.Tractor Supply Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

TSCO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tractor Supply Company posted 1.8/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.8/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TSCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tractor Supply Company go to 10.23%.

Tractor Supply Company [TSCO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $10,299 million, or 88.90% of TSCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TSCO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 12,830,889, which is approximately -0.391% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,741,062 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $997.87 million in TSCO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $537.66 million in TSCO stock with ownership of nearly -1.967% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tractor Supply Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 309 institutional holders increased their position in Tractor Supply Company [NASDAQ:TSCO] by around 10,712,503 shares. Additionally, 342 investors decreased positions by around 9,864,211 shares, while 108 investors held positions by with 79,955,934 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 100,532,648 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TSCO stock had 90 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,678,806 shares, while 78 institutional investors sold positions of 1,310,716 shares during the same period.

Previous articleAlphabet Inc. [GOOGL] Revenue clocked in at $166.68 billion, up 0.72% YTD: What’s Next?
Next articleStifel slashes price target on Viveve Medical Inc. [VIVE] – find out why.

