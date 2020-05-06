Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TTNP] moved up 21.46: Why It’s Important

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: TTNP] closed the trading session at $0.31 on 05/05/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.248, while the highest price level was $0.3282. The stocks have a year to date performance of 58.94 percent and weekly performance of 22.13 percent. The stock has been moved at 74.59 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 41.00 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 31.89 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 11.18M shares, TTNP reached to a volume of 39380113 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TTNP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TTNP shares is $1.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TTNP stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 26, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on November 10, 2017, representing the official price target for Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for TTNP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05.

TTNP stock trade performance evaluation

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TTNP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.13. With this latest performance, TTNP shares gained by 41.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 74.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TTNP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.07 for Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TTNP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2449, while it was recorded at 0.2668 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3269 for the last 200 days.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TTNP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TTNP] shares currently have an operating margin of -466.46 and a Gross Margin at +64.33. Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -455.77.

Return on Total Capital for TTNP is now -197.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -202.93. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -398.31, with Return on Assets sitting at -139.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TTNP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 309.91. Additionally, TTNP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 75.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 290.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TTNP] managed to generate an average of -$783,714 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TTNP] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.34/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.26/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -30.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TTNP.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TTNP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 5.60% of TTNP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TTNP stocks are: SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP with ownership of 549,184, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 520,912 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $132000.0 in TTNP stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $81000.0 in TTNP stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:TTNP] by around 1,673,643 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 549,011 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 241,658 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,980,996 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TTNP stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,154,922 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 126,102 shares during the same period.