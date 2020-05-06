Thursday, May 7, 2020
SunTrust lifts Zscaler Inc. [ZS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

By Edison Baldwin
Zscaler Inc. [NASDAQ: ZS] jumped around 2.15 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $71.23 at the close of the session, up 3.11%. Zscaler Inc. stock is now 53.18% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ZS Stock saw the intraday high of $71.67 and lowest of $69.66 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 89.54, which means current price is +103.51% above from all time high which was touched on 04/16/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.16M shares, ZS reached a trading volume of 2427180 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Zscaler Inc. [ZS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZS shares is $67.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZS stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SunTrust have made an estimate for Zscaler Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 24, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price from $70 to $75. The new note on the price target was released on April 23, 2020, representing the official price target for Zscaler Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $58 to $75, while Rosenblatt kept a Buy rating on ZS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zscaler Inc. is set at 3.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 25.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 28.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZS in the course of the last twelve months was 352.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

How has ZS stock performed recently?

Zscaler Inc. [ZS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.76. With this latest performance, ZS shares gained by 12.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 58.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.86 for Zscaler Inc. [ZS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 58.65, while it was recorded at 68.17 for the last single week of trading, and 57.17 for the last 200 days.

Zscaler Inc. [ZS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zscaler Inc. [ZS] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.34 and a Gross Margin at +80.17. Zscaler Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.46.

Return on Total Capital for ZS is now -8.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.40, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zscaler Inc. [ZS] managed to generate an average of -$19,361 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.Zscaler Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for Zscaler Inc. [ZS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Zscaler Inc. posted 0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.01/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 400.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zscaler Inc. go to 14.69%.

