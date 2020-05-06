Thursday, May 7, 2020
Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO] Stock trading around $8.57 per share: What’s Next?

By Annabelle Farmer
Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [NYSE: SHO] plunged by -$0.11 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $9.05 during the day while it closed the day at $8.57. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. stock has also loss -4.99% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SHO stock has declined by -34.18% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -38.26% and lost -38.43% year-on date.

The market cap for SHO stock reached $2.01 billion, with 234.59 million shares outstanding and 220.11 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.48M shares, SHO reached a trading volume of 1986861 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SHO shares is $9.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SHO stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 19, 2020, representing the official price target for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on SHO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for SHO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.48.

SHO stock trade performance evaluation

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.99. With this latest performance, SHO shares gained by 10.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SHO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.10 for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.98, while it was recorded at 8.95 for the last single week of trading, and 12.41 for the last 200 days.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.67 and a Gross Margin at +30.30. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.09.

Return on Total Capital for SHO is now 2.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.75. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.15, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 40.25. Additionally, SHO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.44. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 40.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO] managed to generate an average of $2,868,766 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 29.64 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. posted 0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.03/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 66.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SHO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. go to 19.90%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,022 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SHO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 33,140,661, which is approximately -0.183% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 22,316,450 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $193.71 million in SHO stocks shares; and PGGM INVESTMENTS, currently with $114.01 million in SHO stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 106 institutional holders increased their position in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [NYSE:SHO] by around 22,803,177 shares. Additionally, 118 investors decreased positions by around 21,302,640 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 188,848,681 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 232,954,498 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SHO stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,923,098 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 4,853,389 shares during the same period.

