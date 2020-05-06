Thursday, May 7, 2020
Stifel lifts MRC Global Inc. [MRC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

By Edison Baldwin
MRC Global Inc. [NYSE: MRC] loss -3.39% on the last trading session, reaching $4.28 price per share at the time. MRC Global Inc. represents 92.14 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $394.36 million with the latest information. MRC stock price has been found in the range of $4.245 to $4.71.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.37M shares, MRC reached a trading volume of 1547045 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about MRC Global Inc. [MRC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRC shares is $6.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRC stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for MRC Global Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 11, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 09, 2020, representing the official price target for MRC Global Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $13.50 to $9, while Cowen kept a Market Perform rating on MRC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MRC Global Inc. is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for MRC in the course of the last twelve months was 1.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for MRC stock

MRC Global Inc. [MRC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.25. With this latest performance, MRC shares gained by 13.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -69.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.18 for MRC Global Inc. [MRC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.05, while it was recorded at 4.92 for the last single week of trading, and 10.97 for the last 200 days.

MRC Global Inc. [MRC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MRC Global Inc. [MRC] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.06 and a Gross Margin at +17.83. MRC Global Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.06.

Return on Total Capital for MRC is now 6.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.27. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MRC Global Inc. [MRC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 75.43. Additionally, MRC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 111.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MRC Global Inc. [MRC] managed to generate an average of $12,188 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.54.MRC Global Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

MRC Global Inc. [MRC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, MRC Global Inc. posted 0.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.22/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -4.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MRC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MRC Global Inc. go to 15.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at MRC Global Inc. [MRC]

There are presently around $357 million, or 7.92% of MRC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MRC stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 11,096,982, which is approximately -2.103% of the company’s market cap and around 2.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,246,896 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $32.1 million in MRC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $25.38 million in MRC stock with ownership of nearly 1.433% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MRC Global Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 96 institutional holders increased their position in MRC Global Inc. [NYSE:MRC] by around 8,534,826 shares. Additionally, 80 investors decreased positions by around 10,373,836 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 61,772,434 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 80,681,096 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MRC stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,544,784 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 4,609,409 shares during the same period.

