Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] Is Currently -7.53 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [NYSE: SPR] slipped around -1.53 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $18.80 at the close of the session, down -7.53%. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. stock is now -74.20% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SPR Stock saw the intraday high of $21.22 and lowest of $18.75 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 92.81, which means current price is +37.33% above from all time high which was touched on 01/07/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.08M shares, SPR reached a trading volume of 3975899 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPR shares is $25.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPR stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA/Merrill have made an estimate for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 11, 2020, representing the official price target for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $74 to $64, while Canaccord Genuity kept a Hold rating on SPR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. is set at 2.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 20.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for SPR in the course of the last twelve months was 3.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

How has SPR stock performed recently?

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.29. With this latest performance, SPR shares gained by 2.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -77.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.94 for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.07, while it was recorded at 21.07 for the last single week of trading, and 65.68 for the last 200 days.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.09 and a Gross Margin at +13.69. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.74.

Return on Total Capital for SPR is now 19.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.43. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 35.33, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 175.05. Additionally, SPR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 171.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] managed to generate an average of $29,104 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.18.Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Earnings analysis for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. posted 1.68/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.64/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SPR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. go to -8.00%.

Insider trade positions for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR]

There are presently around $2,013 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 12,158,283, which is approximately 13.568% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,877,147 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $139.81 million in SPR stocks shares; and BARROW HANLEY MEWHINNEY & STRAUSS LLC, currently with $112.67 million in SPR stock with ownership of nearly 33.31% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 212 institutional holders increased their position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [NYSE:SPR] by around 12,206,286 shares. Additionally, 237 investors decreased positions by around 14,446,722 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 72,364,816 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 99,017,824 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPR stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,938,698 shares, while 95 institutional investors sold positions of 3,151,249 shares during the same period.