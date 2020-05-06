Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX] moved down -8.24: Why It’s Important

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [NYSE: SIX] closed the trading session at $18.92 on 05/05/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $18.64, while the highest price level was $21.29. The stocks have a year to date performance of -58.06 percent and weekly performance of -0.26 percent. The stock has been moved at -54.45 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 77.15 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -50.22 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.38M shares, SIX reached to a volume of 5133777 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SIX shares is $20.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SIX stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Macquarie have made an estimate for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 04, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR raised their target price from $15.50 to $18.50. The new note on the price target was released on May 01, 2020, representing the official price target for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $30 to $16, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on SIX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is set at 1.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for SIX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for SIX in the course of the last twelve months was 151.50 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

SIX stock trade performance evaluation

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.26. With this latest performance, SIX shares gained by 77.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SIX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.46 for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.86, while it was recorded at 20.17 for the last single week of trading, and 39.50 for the last 200 days.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.04 and a Gross Margin at +42.44. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.04.

Return on Total Capital for SIX is now 20.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.34. Additionally, SIX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 140.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 85.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX] managed to generate an average of $73,088 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.Six Flags Entertainment Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation posted 0.94/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.98/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -4.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SIX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation go to 6.30%.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,350 million, or 82.50% of SIX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SIX stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 7,946,163, which is approximately 11.563% of the company’s market cap and around 4.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,510,318 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $154.86 million in SIX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $140.56 million in SIX stock with ownership of nearly -2.71% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Six Flags Entertainment Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 188 institutional holders increased their position in Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [NYSE:SIX] by around 9,390,007 shares. Additionally, 184 investors decreased positions by around 14,385,319 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 41,698,823 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 65,474,149 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SIX stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,306,149 shares, while 93 institutional investors sold positions of 4,097,519 shares during the same period.