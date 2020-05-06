Sea Limited [SE] is 44.03% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Sea Limited [NYSE: SE] traded at a high on 05/05/20, posting a 4.89 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $57.93. The results of the trading session contributed to over 4596656 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Sea Limited stands at 3.99% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.84%.

The market cap for SE stock reached $27.39 billion, with 472.88 million shares outstanding and 61.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.78M shares, SE reached a trading volume of 4596656 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sea Limited [SE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SE shares is $57.98 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SE stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CLSA have made an estimate for Sea Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 25, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Sea Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sea Limited is set at 2.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for SE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 22.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.81.

How has SE stock performed recently?

Sea Limited [SE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.69. With this latest performance, SE shares gained by 37.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 93.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 129.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.45 for Sea Limited [SE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.91, while it was recorded at 55.81 for the last single week of trading, and 39.06 for the last 200 days.

Sea Limited [SE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sea Limited [SE] shares currently have an operating margin of -41.70 and a Gross Margin at +27.81. Sea Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -67.24.

Return on Total Capital for SE is now -50.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -84.10. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -318.62, with Return on Assets sitting at -39.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sea Limited [SE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 136.59. Additionally, SE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 129.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.57.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.59.Sea Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings analysis for Sea Limited [SE]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sea Limited posted -0.64/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.65/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SE.

Insider trade positions for Sea Limited [SE]

There are presently around $12,950 million, or 78.30% of SE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SE stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 18,895,874, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; SANDS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 14,378,050 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $794.1 million in SE stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $724.1 million in SE stock with ownership of nearly 0.416% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sea Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 164 institutional holders increased their position in Sea Limited [NYSE:SE] by around 74,118,589 shares. Additionally, 130 investors decreased positions by around 55,461,658 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 104,896,438 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 234,476,685 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SE stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 43,964,107 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 12,085,470 shares during the same period.