Thursday, May 7, 2020
Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA] Stock trading around $12.23 per share: What’s Next?

By Annabelle Farmer
Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [NASDAQ: SBRA] traded at a low on 05/05/20, posting a -0.29 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $12.23. The results of the trading session contributed to over 1924899 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. stands at 6.13% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.90%.

The market cap for SBRA stock reached $2.65 billion, with 216.19 million shares outstanding and 203.18 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.26M shares, SBRA reached a trading volume of 1924899 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SBRA shares is $15.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SBRA stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA/Merrill have made an estimate for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 23, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on February 26, 2020, representing the official price target for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while Berenberg analysts kept a Hold rating on SBRA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. is set at 0.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBRA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.18.

How has SBRA stock performed recently?

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.65. With this latest performance, SBRA shares gained by 36.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.68 for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.89, while it was recorded at 12.55 for the last single week of trading, and 19.71 for the last 200 days.

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.01 and a Gross Margin at +56.58. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.35.

Return on Total Capital for SBRA is now 3.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.12. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 69.14. Additionally, SBRA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 68.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA] managed to generate an average of $2,029,294 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. posted -0.44/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.29/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -251.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SBRA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. go to 6.00%.

Insider trade positions for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [SBRA]

There are presently around $2,248 million, or 89.40% of SBRA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SBRA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 31,061,572, which is approximately 5.696% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 29,140,933 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $357.56 million in SBRA stocks shares; and COHEN & STEERS, INC., currently with $149.32 million in SBRA stock with ownership of nearly -58.046% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 215 institutional holders increased their position in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. [NASDAQ:SBRA] by around 29,684,732 shares. Additionally, 115 investors decreased positions by around 25,047,018 shares, while 75 investors held positions by with 128,494,072 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 183,225,822 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SBRA stock had 84 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,158,868 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 2,903,806 shares during the same period.

