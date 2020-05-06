Thursday, May 7, 2020
Finance

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. [ROIC] Stock trading around $9.17 per share: What's Next?

By Misty Lee
Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. [NASDAQ: ROIC] gained 0.77% on the last trading session, reaching $9.17 price per share at the time. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. represents 122.28 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.12 billion with the latest information. ROIC stock price has been found in the range of $9.09 to $9.53.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.82M shares, ROIC reached a trading volume of 1715960 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. [ROIC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ROIC shares is $10.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ROIC stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CapitalOne have made an estimate for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 27, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 23, 2020, representing the official price target for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on ROIC stock. On October 23, 2019, analysts increased their price target for ROIC shares from 19 to 21.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. is set at 0.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for ROIC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for ROIC in the course of the last twelve months was 37.88.

Trading performance analysis for ROIC stock

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. [ROIC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.86. With this latest performance, ROIC shares gained by 31.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ROIC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.04 for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. [ROIC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.22, while it was recorded at 9.49 for the last single week of trading, and 15.90 for the last 200 days.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. [ROIC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. [ROIC] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.82 and a Gross Margin at +43.53. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.30.

Return on Total Capital for ROIC is now 1.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.87. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. [ROIC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 116.04. Additionally, ROIC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 116.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. [ROIC] managed to generate an average of $662,890 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. [ROIC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. posted 0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.08/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -12.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ROIC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. go to 8.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. [ROIC]

There are presently around $1,005 million, or 95.70% of ROIC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ROIC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 19,800,654, which is approximately -1.455% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 16,864,958 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $153.47 million in ROIC stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $59.12 million in ROIC stock with ownership of nearly -33.558% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 123 institutional holders increased their position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. [NASDAQ:ROIC] by around 12,322,456 shares. Additionally, 96 investors decreased positions by around 9,786,209 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 88,315,074 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 110,423,739 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ROIC stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,207,107 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 1,410,957 shares during the same period.

