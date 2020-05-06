Rambus Inc. [RMBS] is 5.34% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Rambus Inc. [NASDAQ: RMBS] surged by $1.77 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $14.64 during the day while it closed the day at $14.51. Rambus Inc. stock has also gained 15.07% of its value over the past 7 days. However, RMBS stock has declined by -12.22% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 4.13% and gained 5.34% year-on date.

The market cap for RMBS stock reached $1.67 billion, with 114.83 million shares outstanding and 112.14 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 865.01K shares, RMBS reached a trading volume of 2211221 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Rambus Inc. [RMBS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RMBS shares is $15.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RMBS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Rambus Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 15, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on May 29, 2018, representing the official price target for Rambus Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $16 to $18, while The Benchmark Company kept a Buy rating on RMBS stock. On January 25, 2018, analysts increased their price target for RMBS shares from 16 to 18.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rambus Inc. is set at 0.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for RMBS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for RMBS in the course of the last twelve months was 13.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 7.60.

RMBS stock trade performance evaluation

Rambus Inc. [RMBS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.07. With this latest performance, RMBS shares gained by 33.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RMBS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.57 for Rambus Inc. [RMBS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.04, while it was recorded at 13.08 for the last single week of trading, and 13.22 for the last 200 days.

Rambus Inc. [RMBS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rambus Inc. [RMBS] shares currently have an operating margin of -37.71 and a Gross Margin at +65.34. Rambus Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -40.36.

Return on Total Capital for RMBS is now -7.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.70. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.12, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Rambus Inc. [RMBS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 20.09. Additionally, RMBS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 19.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Rambus Inc. [RMBS] managed to generate an average of -$131,999 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.Rambus Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.60 and a Current Ratio set at 7.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Rambus Inc. [RMBS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Rambus Inc. posted 0.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.23/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RMBS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rambus Inc. go to 9.06%.

Rambus Inc. [RMBS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,199 million, or 85.40% of RMBS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RMBS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 16,433,543, which is approximately -3.861% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,010,103 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $153.01 million in RMBS stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $77.57 million in RMBS stock with ownership of nearly -2.594% of the company’s market capitalization.

97 institutional holders increased their position in Rambus Inc. [NASDAQ:RMBS] by around 9,010,745 shares. Additionally, 99 investors decreased positions by around 6,597,647 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 78,532,603 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 94,140,995 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RMBS stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,981,330 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 2,789,237 shares during the same period.