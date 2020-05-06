Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] Stock trading around $8.08 per share: What’s Next?

Qurate Retail Inc. [NASDAQ: QRTEA] jumped around 0.08 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $8.08 at the close of the session, up 1.00%. Qurate Retail Inc. stock is now -4.15% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. QRTEA Stock saw the intraday high of $8.36 and lowest of $7.93 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 17.35, which means current price is +168.44% above from all time high which was touched on 02/20/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.91M shares, QRTEA reached a trading volume of 2775400 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QRTEA shares is $10.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QRTEA stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Qurate Retail Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price to In-line. The new note on the price target was released on March 20, 2019, representing the official price target for Qurate Retail Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $19 to $21, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on QRTEA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Qurate Retail Inc. is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for QRTEA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for QRTEA in the course of the last twelve months was 3.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has QRTEA stock performed recently?

Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.13. With this latest performance, QRTEA shares gained by 48.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QRTEA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.90 for Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.31, while it was recorded at 8.08 for the last single week of trading, and 9.11 for the last 200 days.

Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.05 and a Gross Margin at +23.10. Qurate Retail Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.39.

Return on Total Capital for QRTEA is now 10.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.00. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 165.41. Additionally, QRTEA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 131.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.56.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] managed to generate an average of -$18,075 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.76.Qurate Retail Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Qurate Retail Inc. posted 0.35/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.38/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -7.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QRTEA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Qurate Retail Inc. go to 24.80%.

Insider trade positions for Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA]

There are presently around $3,148 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QRTEA stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 62,685,284, which is approximately -0.552% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 36,105,008 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $288.84 million in QRTEA stocks shares; and HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P, currently with $180.17 million in QRTEA stock with ownership of nearly -3.698% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Qurate Retail Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 190 institutional holders increased their position in Qurate Retail Inc. [NASDAQ:QRTEA] by around 52,939,564 shares. Additionally, 212 investors decreased positions by around 36,856,225 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 303,659,185 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 393,454,974 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QRTEA stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,126,281 shares, while 79 institutional investors sold positions of 7,009,613 shares during the same period.